Alberta fact check: Eby lectures Alberta about “special treatment” while B.C. enjoys exactly that

B.C. Premier David Eby is upset Alberta may finally receive federal attention for a major pipeline project.

The irony is hard to miss.

David Eby: "I will not be using my time with the Prime Minister to advocate for Alberta's projects because they are getting a lot of time with the Prime Minister right now." pic.twitter.com/dHgbSWH1YF — Scott Robertson (@sarobertson_) May 19, 2026

Eby’s government has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of Ottawa’s Special Projects Office and federal fast-tracking process. British Columbia already secured four federally prioritized “nation-building” projects before Alberta got its first.

In fact, Eby previously bragged about it.

He celebrated when 40 percent of Ottawa’s approved major projects were located in B.C., then celebrated again when half the projects on the national list belonged to his province.

But the moment Alberta secured a pipeline agreement with Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith, Eby suddenly discovered concerns about “special treatment.”

This is the same B.C. government that benefited from Ottawa’s accelerated approvals, federal enthusiasm, ministerial photo ops, and public investment courting for LNG and transmission projects.

Apparently special treatment is only offensive when Alberta gets a turn.

Even the Vancouver Sun noted the contradiction plainly:

“So, to recap — Ottawa is so far backing four major projects in B.C., and only one in Alberta.”

Verdict: Hypocrisy

Eby spent months applauding federal fast-tracking when B.C. was cashing in.

Now that Alberta is finally receiving a little federal attention, he’s pretending the process is unfair.