Alberta Fact Check: Former PM Jean Chretien says Alberta’s referendum isn’t real

The referendum Alberta is holding on October 19, which will include a question pertaining to unity, may be non-binding but it is very real.

While attending the swearing in of Louise Arbour as Canada’s latest governor general, Jean Chretien told CTV reporters, “It’s not a real referendum. To have a referendum in Canada, you need a question that is approved by Parliament of Canada.”

It can be assumed perhaps that Mr. Chretien meant the Alberta referendum isn’t a Clarity Act compliant referendum. While the Clarity Act may be a creation of Chretien, clarity in communications has never been one of his hallmarks.

Question number 10 on the list of questions facing Albertans on the ballot this fall has become a de facto question on Alberta’s independence.

Federalists from across the country are weighing in and campaigning to convince Albertans to choose option 1, while independence supporters are campaigning for option 2. Though the results won’t be immediately binding, they surely will have an impact on the nation.

Why else would it be garnering such attention?

Albertans now have a risk-free opportunity to express their dissatisfaction with the federation in a referendum. Committed independence supporters have an option to vote for, and those sitting on the fence can send a strong warning shot toward Ottawa by choosing option 2 without actually triggering the secession process.

A majority vote for option 2 would obligate the provincial government to start the process of a binding referendum to be held on independence. The first referendum has become a new step in the process to independence.

It isn't binding, but it is a step toward the exit for Alberta, nonetheless.

If Alberta’s referendum isn’t real, why is the former prime minister so vocal in speaking about it after having vanished into retirement?

The referendum is real. Albertans know it. And Canadians at large are beginning to realize it.