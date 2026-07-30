Alberta Fact Check: Is Forever Canadian campaigning? CBC's own coverage says yes

CBC's segment featured campaign volunteers at a campaign event discussing why they oppose Alberta independence. The broadcaster itself described Forever Canadian as operating on the "unity side" of the debate.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   July 30, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Facebook / Thomas A. Lukaszuk

Former Redford cabinet minister Thomas Lukaszuk has argued that his Forever Canadian group is not campaigning for Alberta's referendum on a referendum on independence. But CBC's own reporting appears to describe exactly that.

In promoting a recent television segment, CBC wrote:

"Forever Canadian, one of the most visible groups on the unity side of Alberta's separation debate, says it has more than 18K volunteers across the province. CBC's Elise Stolte visited a pop-up event in Airdrie to hear what motivates them."

That description raises an obvious question: if a group has 18,000 volunteers, is holding pop-up events, and is organizing supporters across Alberta to persuade voters ahead of a referendum, what exactly is that if not campaigning?

Campaigning is the organized effort to persuade the public to support one side of a political question. Recruiting volunteers, holding public events, distributing messaging and mobilizing supporters are classic campaign activities.

CBC's segment featured campaign volunteers at a campaign event discussing why they oppose Alberta independence. The broadcaster itself described Forever Canadian as operating on the "unity side" of the debate.

If Lukaszuk maintains Forever Canadian is not campaigning, it is difficult to reconcile that claim with CBC's own characterization of the organization and its activities.

Albertans can judge for themselves. A group with thousands of volunteers, public organizing events and a province-wide effort to persuade voters looks, sounds and acts like a campaign.

Because that's what campaigns do.

Help fund our independent reporting on Alberta's independence movement!

Latest News

Rebel News is stepping up where the legacy media have failed. We've assigned Tamara Lich to follow the Alberta independence movement as it unfolds — not from a government-funded newsroom in Toronto, but on the ground with the people actually shaping it. We don’t take a cent of the Liberals' media bailouts, which means we rely entirely on viewers like you to make this journalism possible. If you want Albertans to have a fair voice in a debate the establishment would rather crush, please chip in today and help us keep this reporting going strong.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.