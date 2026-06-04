Alberta Fact Check: No, free speech is not a threat to democracy

The town of Taber contacted a billboard companying implying an ad expressing a political opinion on Alberta independence may need to be removed.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   June 04, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

X / CoryBMorgan

Some opponents of Alberta independence appear upset about a billboard purchased by columnist and fact-checker Cory Morgan that urges Albertans to “Choose Alberta.”

According to Morgan, the town of Taber contacted the billboard company and implied the ad may need to be removed.

But political speech is not a threat to democracy. It's democracy in action.

The billboard contains a political opinion on a matter Albertans may soon vote on. It was reportedly placed through a registered third-party advertiser and includes the required authorization statement.

Whether you support independence or oppose it, the principle is the same: Albertans have the right to advocate for their position.

The answer to a billboard you don't like is another billboard, not an attempt to have the first one taken down.

The idea that lawful political advertising somehow threatens democracy gets things backwards. Democracy depends on free political speech, especially during referendum campaigns.

Help fund our independent reporting on Alberta’s independence movement!

Latest News

Rebel News is stepping up where the legacy media have failed. We've assigned Tamara Lich to follow the Alberta independence movement as it unfolds — not from a government-funded newsroom in Toronto, but on the ground with the people actually shaping it. We don’t take a cent of the Liberals' media bailouts, which means we rely entirely on viewers like you to make this journalism possible. If you want Albertans to have a fair voice in a debate the establishment would rather crush, please chip in today and help us keep this reporting going strong.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.