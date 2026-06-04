Alberta Fact Check: No, free speech is not a threat to democracy

Some opponents of Alberta independence appear upset about a billboard purchased by columnist and fact-checker Cory Morgan that urges Albertans to “Choose Alberta.”

According to Morgan, the town of Taber contacted the billboard company and implied the ad may need to be removed.

Every Albertan has a right to express their opinion on the upcoming referendum questions. Political speech is free speech. Support Cory’s right to free speech (btw this is priceless free promotion for his digital billboard). https://t.co/ua0vlbWIJw — Blaise (@boehmerB) June 4, 2026

But political speech is not a threat to democracy. It's democracy in action.

The billboard contains a political opinion on a matter Albertans may soon vote on. It was reportedly placed through a registered third-party advertiser and includes the required authorization statement.

Whether you support independence or oppose it, the principle is the same: Albertans have the right to advocate for their position.

The answer to a billboard you don't like is another billboard, not an attempt to have the first one taken down.

The idea that lawful political advertising somehow threatens democracy gets things backwards. Democracy depends on free political speech, especially during referendum campaigns.