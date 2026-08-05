Alberta Fact Check: Western alienation didn't appear overnight. It's been building for generations

If meaningful structural change cannot be achieved within Confederation, some conclude Alberta must eventually consider a different constitutional path. That argument did not begin with today's referendum debate. It has been part of Western political thought for decades.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   August 05, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

 

The Canadian Press / Jason Franson

One of the most common claims made by opponents of Alberta independence is that today's frustrations are the product of recent Liberal politics, social media or Premier Danielle Smith.

History says otherwise.

More than 20 years ago, journalist and author Ted Byfield argued that the West faced three enduring realities. His 2003 essay outlined concerns that sound strikingly familiar today.

Under Canada's constitutional structure, Western Canada cannot play a proportionate role in national government. The country's institutions were designed around the political dominance of Central Canada, and population growth in the West has not fundamentally changed that balance.

Albertans have spent decades trying to reform Canada from within. From the Progressives and Social Credit to Reform, the Canadian Alliance and today's Conservatives, Western political movements have repeatedly sought change through federal politics. 

Despite forming government in Ottawa for many years, many of Alberta's longstanding grievances over equal representation, energy policy and federal power remain.

If meaningful structural change cannot be achieved within Confederation, some conclude Alberta must eventually consider a different constitutional path. That argument did not begin with today's referendum debate. It has been part of Western political thought for decades.

Whether Albertans agree with Byfield's conclusions is a matter of opinion. But the underlying frustration is undeniably longstanding.

The debate over Alberta's future is not the result of a few difficult years. It is the latest chapter in a constitutional and political dispute that has been unfolding for generations.

Claims that Alberta's frustrations are sudden or manufactured ignore decades of history. Western alienation is not new. It is systemic, deeply rooted, and has persisted despite repeated attempts to reform Canada from within.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2026-08-05 13:46:20 -0400
    All one has to do is to look at what happened to Alberta during the last 50 years.