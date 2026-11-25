Alberta got $312 million of $6.65 billion in federal municipal water funding since 2015
Ontario received $1.4 billion and B.C. $1.12 billion over the same period.
Alberta municipalities have received $312 million in federal water and sewer funding through Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada since 2015-16, out of $6.65 billion nationally.
The figures came in a Nov. 23 response to order paper question Q-1533, submitted by Conservative MP Chris Lewis of Essex. The response lists 2,915 projects, and the provincial totals are Rebel News's sums.
Ontario received $1.40 billion, British Columbia $1.12 billion, Quebec $734 million, Saskatchewan $603 million and Alberta $312 million.
Per-person figures using current Statistics Canada population estimates indicate Alberta lands near $62 per person against roughly $87 for Ontario, $196 for B.C. and nearly $490 for Saskatchewan.
The largest projects include Toronto's Black Creek trunk sewer at $283 million and Metro Vancouver's Iona Island treatment plant at $250 million. The North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant received $212 million.
Separately, Indigenous Services Canada reported $9.5 billion spent on First Nations water since 2016-17.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent releases, Maid: The Dark Side of Compassion and Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-11-25 14:34:44 -0500 FlagIf only Alberta wakes up and votes “correctly”….. Hey, Liberals! 1972 is more than 50 years ago. Isn’t it time you stopped punishing that province for electing PCs for their MPs during that election?