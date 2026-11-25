Alberta municipalities have received $312 million in federal water and sewer funding through Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada since 2015-16, out of $6.65 billion nationally.

The figures came in a Nov. 23 response to order paper question Q-1533, submitted by Conservative MP Chris Lewis of Essex. The response lists 2,915 projects, and the provincial totals are Rebel News's sums.

Ontario received $1.40 billion, British Columbia $1.12 billion, Quebec $734 million, Saskatchewan $603 million and Alberta $312 million.

Per-person figures using current Statistics Canada population estimates indicate Alberta lands near $62 per person against roughly $87 for Ontario, $196 for B.C. and nearly $490 for Saskatchewan.

The largest projects include Toronto's Black Creek trunk sewer at $283 million and Metro Vancouver's Iona Island treatment plant at $250 million. The North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant received $212 million.

Separately, Indigenous Services Canada reported $9.5 billion spent on First Nations water since 2016-17.