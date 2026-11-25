On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Monday's House of Commons justice committee hearing on Bill C-41, where Quebec euthanasia doctor Alain Naud was asked about giving lethal drugs to dementia patients who resist.

Conservative MP Andrew Lawton reminded Naud that in 2021 testimony before the Quebec legislature, he had suggested putting a lethal drug in a patient's glass of orange juice so they would not resist. Naud said assisted suicide by "oral means" is banned in Quebec, so he has not done it. But he added, "I believe that oral means can be a solution in such circumstances."

SHOCKING TESTIMONY



A Quebec doctor just admitted in committee to homicide.



Equally shocking, Dr. Alain Naud admitted he believes MAID should be available for babies up to one year old.



And the Liberal response to this? Lecturing me about "respectfulness." pic.twitter.com/fJ7LBeCtc4 — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) November 24, 2026

"Poisoning unwitting dementia patients," Sheila said. "Isn't that repulsive?"

Lise said seniors are watching "death squads walk into their old folks homes." "And when they object, the solution is to sedate them first," she said. "Just give them a glass of orange juice."

Sheila also played testimony from Dr. Catherine Ferrier, a geriatrician who has treated dementia patients for 42 years. "In 42 years, no patient has ever told me that they would prefer death to the life they have with dementia," she told MPs.

Sheila said the depression that often follows a dementia diagnosis should not become consent to be killed years later. Lise said the elderly patient's experience must come before the caregiver's.

Lawton then asked Naud whether he still believes MAID should be available to "children 0 to one year of age with severe life-threatening conditions," as he once recommended. Naud said he meant babies "born with conditions that are incompatible with life," such as a baby born without a brain, and pointed to the Netherlands.

Sheila noted that his original recommendation said "severe life-threatening conditions," not fatal ones, and that babies diagnosed in the womb with conditions "incompatible with life" are sometimes born healthy. She said babies who are dying should be comforted by families who love them until they pass.