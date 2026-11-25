A government Challenger jet flew Prime Minister Mark Carney, his wife Diana Fox Carney and family members from Ottawa to Grosseto, Italy, for a nine-day personal trip this summer.

The flight was disclosed in a Nov. 23 response to order paper question Q-1529, submitted by Conservative MP Laila Goodridge of Fort McMurray—Cold Lake. National Defence answered for the period of March 1 to Oct. 6, 2026.

The Challenger flew Aug. 7 to 16. Along with the prime minister, his wife and crew, the manifest lists four other passengers, three of them as family members. The stated purpose is "Support to The Right Honourable Prime Minister personal travel."

National Defence estimated fuel at $41,918.75, for 23,750 litres. Catering came to $580.69.

The department noted that under long-standing policy, the prime minister must fly on government aircraft even for personal trips. The response does not say whether Carney reimbursed any of the cost. Past prime ministers have repaid part of the cost of personal travel. In 2016, Justin Trudeau said he would repay the equivalent of economy fares for family members who flew with him on a government jet to St. Kitts and Nevis, CBC reported.

It was not Carney's only trip with personal time attached. A Challenger carried him and his wife to Oslo, London, Paris, Rome and Ponta Delgada from March 16 to 23. The purpose is listed as bilateral visits "and personal travel." Estimated fuel was $46,993.

Across the period, government Airbus and Challenger jets made 75 trips. By Rebel News's count, they burned about $1.84 million in fuel and ran up about $470,000 in catering, $416,000 of it on six Airbus trips.

The India–Australia–Japan trip alone cost $407,173 in fuel and $98,854 in catering. It carried 75 passengers, about 20 of them journalists. Fuel bills for three other Airbus trips, to Yerevan, Ankara–Jeddah and Strasbourg–Manchester, are still outstanding.

The RCMP did not answer for its own aircraft. It said it operates 32 of them and does not track their use centrally.