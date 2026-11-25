First F-35 won't reach Cold Lake until late 2028, while Ottawa keeps "reviewing" the purchase
A separate fighter infrastructure project is approved at $7.3 billion, with costs "not yet finalized."
Canada's first F-35 fighter jet won't arrive at 4 Wing Cold Lake until late 2028, and the purchase itself is still "under review."
The timeline came in a Nov. 23 response to order paper question Q-1528, submitted by Conservative MP Laila Goodridge of Fort McMurray—Cold Lake, whose riding includes the base.
The first two Canadian jets were delivered on Oct. 22, 2026, to Luke Air Force Base in Arizona. National Defence said the first jet will reach Cold Lake in late 2028 and Bagotville, Que., in late 2031, and the Bagotville date could slip.
Each squadron facility costs between $1 billion and $2 billion. A separate Defence of Canada Fighter Infrastructure project is approved at $7.3 billion, with costs and timelines "not yet finalized."
That leaves billions committed to fighter facilities at Cold Lake and Bagotville for an aircraft the government has not finished deciding to buy.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent releases, Maid: The Dark Side of Compassion and Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila
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Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-11-25 14:41:01 -0500 FlagWanna bet that the F-35 contract will be cancelled for “sovereignty” reasons?