Canada's first F-35 fighter jet won't arrive at 4 Wing Cold Lake until late 2028, and the purchase itself is still "under review."

The timeline came in a Nov. 23 response to order paper question Q-1528, submitted by Conservative MP Laila Goodridge of Fort McMurray—Cold Lake, whose riding includes the base.

The first two Canadian jets were delivered on Oct. 22, 2026, to Luke Air Force Base in Arizona. National Defence said the first jet will reach Cold Lake in late 2028 and Bagotville, Que., in late 2031, and the Bagotville date could slip.

Each squadron facility costs between $1 billion and $2 billion. A separate Defence of Canada Fighter Infrastructure project is approved at $7.3 billion, with costs and timelines "not yet finalized."

That leaves billions committed to fighter facilities at Cold Lake and Bagotville for an aircraft the government has not finished deciding to buy.