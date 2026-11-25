Ontario's Ministry of Health won't say how much taxpayers spend on midwifery care for people without provincial health coverage (OHIP). Its own emails do show one client's bills running roughly double what the ministry forecasts per patient.

In May, Rebel News reported on Ontario's uninsured midwifery pathway. The program reimburses care for clients without OHIP through transfer payment agencies, at rates that are supposed to closely track the provincial plan. Rebel News asked what it costs, who qualifies and what safeguards exist, but neither the ministry nor the Association of Ontario Midwives (AOM) responded.

An access to information request ensued.

What came back was a partial response of 26 PDFs of invoices, program rules and a lobbying brief. The one figure the request was built around was missing. There was no annual spend, no client count and no number of births disclosed.

Instead, six documents were withheld in full, under exemptions for "Advice to Government" and "Ontario's Economic Interests." Could those be where the total sits? The ministry won't say.

What the records do confirm is a $1,953 per-client figure. On Aug. 6, 2025, ministry official Stephen Shepherd described a complex case running $4,000 to $5,000 against "the maximum amount that we forecast for an uninsured client."

Yet the program's 2015 rules call that number an average, not a cap. They also allow extra funds to be assigned on a "case by case" basis.

So is $1,953 the ceiling, or the starting point?

In Shepherd's case, a Bowmanville midwifery practice submitted three invoices from a Markham obstetrician for one client, totalling $3,966.11. The midwife refused for about two months to provide a non-identifying case summary. The ministry's position was blunt. A practice "cannot refuse to disclose this information" if they want it paid.

Three weeks later, Shepherd wrote that the invoices should be paid, "especially given the time that has gone by." The package doesn't show whether that was done. None of the 11 legible invoices, worth almost $13,000 combined, are shown as paid.

Eligibility for this program hinges on a letter confirming the client is a "resident of Ontario without OHIP coverage" who "needs medically necessary services." Even the AOM's briefing note admits "a lack of clarity regarding who qualifies."

Then there's the hospital problem. A November 2023 ministry email says hospital and facility fees aren't eligible. Yet the invoices include hospital births with C-section billing codes. One Huntsville Hospital invoice totalled $3,805, and the ministry flagged at least part of it as ineligible.

So who covers the hospital's share? For refugee claimants, it may be Ottawa's Interim Federal Health Program.

The AOM, meanwhile, wants more. Its briefing note asks to raise the $1,953 figure and widen eligibility to international students and migrant workers. It also wants ServiceOntario and hospitals to stop requiring parents' status documents before a newborn gets OHIP.

Another record is missing too. It's a 2022 ministry proposal deck, which official Nadia Surani asked to soften because "you never know what the reaction will be, so need to be careful."

This comes days after Second Street found at least $542 million in unpaid hospital bills from foreign patients.

If a program is worth funding, it should be able to survive its total being made public.

Correction: A previous Rebel News report referred to the Ontario Association of Midwives. The correct name is the Association of Ontario Midwives.