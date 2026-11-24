Conservative MP Andrew Lawton challenged a Quebec euthanasia doctor at the House of Commons justice committee on Monday. Lawton asked Dr. Alain Naud whether he still supports medical assistance in dying for children "zero to one year of age."

"Are you laughing at that, sir?" Lawton asked. "That is a question about whether MAID should be given to infants."

The committee is studying Bill C-41, the Liberal government's Medical Assistance in Dying Safeguards Act. The bill would permanently exclude MAID where mental illness is the sole underlying condition. It would also allow people to make advance requests for MAID, to be carried out after an illness such as dementia leaves them unable to consent. Provinces would decide whether to allow advance requests.

The bill must pass the House and the Senate by March 17. On that date, the current law would extend MAID to people suffering solely from mental illness. MPs voted 225 to 89 last week to send the bill to committee, and nearly 40 Conservatives voted in favour.

Dr. Catherine Ferrier, a geriatrician who has treated dementia patients for 42 years, told MPs that "no patient has ever told me that they would prefer death to the life they have with dementia."

Ferrier warned that elder abuse "includes getting people to sign documents that they don't necessarily understand." She said she fears advance requests will be presented to seniors as "here's a guarantee that you won't suffer later on in your life, sign here."

"Maybe it's free, but it's not informed," she said. "And then later on, well, then you're not capable." She called it "an abdication."

Lawton also reminded Naud that he had previously suggested putting a lethal drug in a dementia patient's orange juice so the patient would not resist.

Naud told the committee that "oral means can be a solution," but said the method is "not allowed in Quebec."

Conservatives have called on the government to split C-41, so MPs can vote separately on the mental-illness exclusion and on advance requests.