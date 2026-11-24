The British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal has refused to throw out an injured coal mine worker's complaint against the company that ended his employment, even though the worker never replied to the company's application, Rebel News can reveal.

The decision, St. Cyr v. EVR Operations Limited, 2026 BCHRT 244, was issued by tribunal member Jess Hadley on Nov. 17 and posted on the tribunal's website the same day.

Cordell St. Cyr was hired in 2013 as an equipment operator at Greenhills, a coal mine run by EVR Operations Limited, and became a process operator by 2017. In July 2018, he injured his shoulder at work. He last worked in January 2020.

The decision records about 17 months of modified work, a WorkSafeBC finding of permanent disability and EVR's view that he could not do the administrative roles it considered. None of that has been tested at a hearing.

On March 31, 2021, his doctor sent EVR updated medical information. "The doctor specifically stated that she expected his condition to improve within the next 6 months," the decision states.

Four months later, "EVR terminated Mr. St. Cyr's employment on July 31, 2021."

EVR, represented by Peter Gall, K.C., asked the tribunal to dismiss the complaint as having no reasonable prospect of success. The company argued it had accommodated Mr. St. Cyr to the point of undue hardship, the legal line past which an employer doesn't have to go.

Mr. St. Cyr filed nothing in response. "Mr. St. Cyr did not respond to the application to dismiss," the decision notes.

But under the tribunal's rules, the burden sits on the employer whether or not the worker replies. "The onus is on EVR to establish this basis for dismissal," the ruling states, adding that "the threshold to advance a complaint to a hearing is low."

Ms. Hadley wrote that she was "not satisfied that EVR is reasonably certain to prove it exhausted all reasonable accommodation options for Mr. St. Cyr at Greenhills." She found that "the medical evidence from March 31, 2021 casts doubt on the proposition that Mr. St. Cyr would be unable to work for the reasonably foreseeable future," and that EVR ended his employment four months after that report without checking whether he had improved.

The order itself is one line. "The application to dismiss is denied."

The complaint alleges disability discrimination. No finding has been made on it, and the decision sets no hearing date.

Ms. Hadley is a part-time member of the tribunal, appointed in September 2026, according to the tribunal's members page. The page says she has more than 20 years of legal work in human rights, labour and employment, and anti-poverty law.

Tribunal members are appointed by cabinet and answer to no voter. In this case, an employer that put its argument in writing couldn't clear a low bar against a complainant who filed nothing at all.