Article by Rebel News staff.

Rebel News reporter Anastasia Zorchinsky was in Ottawa for The Courage to Speak, an evening hosted by the Ottawa Centre Conservatives Association on what it costs to say what you think in Canada.

The organizers kept the location quiet, and ticket holders got the address only the day before. The event's promotion opened with a line from Jordan Peterson about a totalitarian state being one where everybody lies about everything all the time.

The panel was made up of free speech advocates. Mia Hughes, an Ottawa-based journalist, wrote the 2024 WPATH Files report on leaked internal discussions from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health. She has since launched Repath, a Genspect campaign calling for more mental health assessments before anyone moves to hormones or surgery.

Liam DeBoer, a commentator who goes by Liam Out Loud, spoke on how whole societies go quiet when propaganda and social pressure make going along easier than telling the truth. Drew Sylver, a Concordia student and Rebel News intern, is suing the university over what he says is its failure to protect Jewish students and enforce its own policies.

Kate Marland, a lawyer and the executive director of the Free Speech Union of Canada, moderated.

Zorchinsky has also reported on three Jewish-owned businesses attacked in a single week in Montreal, which she says shows that for some Canadians the cost of speaking up goes well beyond a lost job or a cancelled event.