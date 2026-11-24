Canadians driving Chinese-built cars could be turned away at the American border under legislation nearing a vote in Congress, Republican Senator Bernie Moreno said in a Nov. 23 CBT News interview.

Moreno said lawmakers had settled the major terms of the proposed Connected Vehicle Security Act and were working toward a House vote followed by Senate consideration. He said the restrictions would extend to vehicles brought into the United States by foreign visitors, alongside Chinese connected-car software and hardware, according to CBT News.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters also urged Congress to act before adjournment, Reuters reported Tuesday. Moreno said he hoped the House would vote as early as next week, followed quickly by the Senate.

Moreno told CBT the revised language would protect automakers already manufacturing and investing in America, naming Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Volvo. He argued the restrictions address security risks involving driver information, routes and video, as well as competition facing American manufacturers, the interview summary states.

Earlier legislation outlined by Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin's office would prohibit connected vehicles manufactured or designed in China, or made by companies with more than 15 per cent Chinese ownership. Its May policy brief also proposed special authorizations under strict conditions and border procedures within 90 days of enactment. The brief raised concerns about remote access, tampering and collection of drivers' geolocation data.

The warning follows comments U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra made in his March interview with Ezra Levant. As Rebel News reported, Hoekstra said Chinese vehicles entering Canada would not be allowed across the U.S. border and raised concerns about the information modern vehicles collect and transmit.

Ottawa's Chinese-vehicle policy is also drawing pressure at the negotiating table. As Rebel News reported on Monday, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer questioned Canada's openings for Chinese vehicles while reporting progress toward a bilateral trade agreement.