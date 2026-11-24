Isaac Simpson isn't backing down. The 16-year-old B.C. student is preparing to appeal his school district's ruling that he must remove his YouTube videos exposing his school's Truth and Reconciliation Day programming before it will give him an education program again.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is funding his legal fight and has contracted constitutional lawyer Elsa Michel to represent him.

Following his tri-city high schools Truth and Reconciliation programming, Simpson, a film and television student, published a video on his YouTube channel called “LIES and Reconciliation.”

During a previous interview, Simpson explained that his intent behind releasing the footage was to inform parents about what their kids are actually learning behind school doors.

RECONCILIATION OVERREACH:



Watch BC Teen, Isaac Simpson, expose reconciliation propaganda in his school.



Now they’re bullying him with an indefinite suspension until he removes the truth from his YT.



Isaac refuses to bow.

More to come at Rebel News. https://t.co/UovArxAoGy — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) October 9, 2026

Unfortunately, Simpson’s school and district did not appreciate his transparency. The youth has been suspended since Oct. 2., told he cannot return to his school due to unexplained harms they allege he caused through his video expression.

Simpson, then made a follow-up video regarding the matter.

The district claims that its "goal is not to exclude Isaac from school” and offered him a to enroll elsewhere, but only if he first complies with the following demand.

"Isaac will remove the videos in question." Another requires him to take the English First Peoples course needed to graduate online.

"The requirement that the videos be removed will remain in place and we urge you to support their immediate removal," the letter, signed by assistant superintendent P. McNaughton, states.

It also warns that the people in his footage "have legal rights and remedies available to them," and that "the School District may also take further action to address the harms that have been caused."

In good faith, Simpson has since blurred some of the faces in his video despite taking great care to try and not show students but he stands firm on his right to keep his work up. still up.

"It's kind of crazy that I have to fight for free speech at all," he told me.

"I haven't done anything illegal at all. In fact, I've done something good, something that people need to know, a public service of giving out information, and I'm punished for it just because it doesn't fit along with their message."

His lawyer, Elsa Michel, says it was up to the district to prove the videos caused harm before it could order them removed.

"The onus was on the committee to show that posting of the videos caused harm to the school. And in our view, they weren't able to do that," Michel told me.

She says the committee treated his criticism of what was taught as an attack on people. "People don't have the right not to be offended," she said.

The appeal is due Nov. 27.