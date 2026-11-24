On Monday's live stream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to the news that broadcasting pioneer Moses Znaimer wants Rebel News on his airwaves five nights a week in prime time, starting in 2027.

Znaimer, the man behind Citytv, MuchMusic and CP24, made the announcement at Rebel News LIVE! in Toronto, and ZoomerMedia has since confirmed the plans. He said Ezra Levant was long wary because ZoomerMedia answers to the CRTC. Znaimer said Ezra's independence is exactly why he kept pushing.

His breaking point came during the last federal election, when Mark Carney promised the CBC another $150 million. Znaimer called it "bribing the principal media organization in the country," and said the state broadcaster "kept their mouths shut" while Carney delivered the money within a month of taking power.

BIG NEWS: Rebel News lands a prime-time cable slot in 2027.



Moses Znaimer, the man who launched MuchMusic and Citytv, says Canada needs the other side of the story. He's putting Rebel News on the air to tell it.



FULL REPORT: https://t.co/dSKcZnlVk8 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 22, 2026

David said Znaimer has every reason to be angry. As a private broadcaster, his company sells ads, turns a profit and pays taxes, and some of that money flows to the CBC on top of the $1.4 billion it already gets. "He is indirectly funding one of his biggest competitors, and that's entirely wrong," David said. "We all are," Sheila replied.

David called Znaimer "a wonderful visionary," recalling Citytv's early days on the UHF dial and its glass-walled studio on Queen Street West. Sheila pointed out that Znaimer invented the round-the-clock news ticker channel, "and the world copied it."

Sheila said the reaction from the left is the best part. "They don't want us on terrestrial TV," she said. "The left doesn't want us there, and that's a great reason for us to be there."

The critics wasted no time. Rachel Gilmore called the deal a "death knell for boomer brains." Sheila said it's a delight "to see our haters lose their marbles because we're not supposed to be at the grown-up table."

Rebel News goes live every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT) to break down the day's biggest stories and take your questions. Watch at RebelNews.com/live.