Moses Znaimer has started more television channels in Canada than almost anyone—MuchMusic, Citytv, CP24, Bravo and about a half dozen more and he wants Rebel News on his air five nights a week, in prime time.

Moses has been asking Ezra Levant for years. Ezra kept saying no, and his reason was fair considering how regulated cable is in Canada. Moses holds a broadcast licence and answers to the CRTC, and Ezra has never trusted that arrangement. Television comes with rules the internet doesn't.

What changed was Mark Carney. Moses was watching the last election when he saw Carney promise $150 million to the CBC if he won. The CBC has been paid for by taxpayers for years, and that's a step too far. Within a month of taking power, Carney delivered the cheque. Moses waited for a storm of criticism and, by his account, heard none. That's when he decided to try Ezra again.

His case for television is simple. Digital goes point-by-point, and your reach is only as big as your subscriber list. Television sprays the whole country. And Moeses' channels are built for the people he calls Zoomers, an amalgamation of boomers with zip. They're the generation that does most of the voting and still has 10, 20, 30 years ahead of it. He doesn't believe they've stopped changing their minds, and neither does Ezra.

The details are still being worked out, and everyone will learn as they go. One change is already clear. On the internet, Ezra talks as long as he wants. Television has a clock, so Efraon and the Rebel News team are packaging the show to fit it.

Don't worry, Rebel News might be on cable, but it won't be taking a dime of government money. We never have, and never will.