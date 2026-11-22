British Columbia's first Conservative majority government in nearly a century has a chance to reverse policies that have held back the province's economy.

With Premier Lorne Doerkson and his cabinet now sworn in, Drea Humphrey and David Menzies examine the political fallout from former premier David Eby's decision to call a snap election. They argue the gamble backfired. Eby wanted a fresh mandate, and voters used the election to reject his government and unite behind the Conservatives.

The new government faces major challenges, including provincial debt, resource development and uncertainty over private property rights. Removing barriers to forestry and mining could unlock billions of dollars in projects and improve access to the coast. Doerkson supports pipelines and plans to increase natural gas production, saying expanded resource development could bring greater prosperity to British Columbia and Alberta.

Aboriginal title claims are another issue to tackle, particularly the concerns around Kamloops and the impact, they say, these claims have had on homeowners and on public confidence in Eby's government.

New MLA Gavin Dew credits Eby with helping unite the right and bring the Conservatives to power. Dew says the 64-member caucus is ready to work together to get the province back on track. After nearly a century, the real test is whether a party that united to win can stay united long enough to change the course of British Columbia.