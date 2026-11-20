Rebels from all over British Columbia filled Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley on Nov. 14 for Rebel News LIVE! Vancouver. Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid, founder Ezra Levant and Drea Humphrey took the stage alongside Dallas Brodie, Chris Elston (known as Billboard Chris), Katie Pasitney and Frances Widdowson.

An event like that does not happen without help. Sponsors including BC Firearms Academy, Calibre magazine, The Democracy Fund, Canadian Students for Free Speech, the National Firearms Association and Shen set up tables and talked with Rebels all day, so Sheila asked a few of them why they stand with Rebel News.

A Shen representative said the crowd was “very positive” and that people there “love classical art,” “love traditional values” and “love Shen.” “This is Canadian culture,” the representative said. “It’s as Canadian as maple syrup.”

Sponsors who joined Sheila’s firearms panel were just as upbeat. One called the day “fantastic” and “a ton of fun,” and said fielding questions from the crowd and joking with fellow panelists was a highlight. Another was glad to see licensed owners in the room alongside “gun curious people.”

Another sponsor said it was “invigorating” that people who are “not necessarily firearms people” came out and called it “a core Canadian issue.”

Canadian Students for Free Speech said its goal is to “promote free expression on campus.” A representative said it was “great to see that reception from people who want to see more conversations,” and thanked The Democracy Fund for the support of its lawyers and resources.

If you have a business, an organization or a cause that wants to meet Rebels like the ones in that room, you can sponsor the next Rebel News LIVE! event or advertise with Rebel News all year. Email [email protected] or go to RebelNews.com/advertise to find out how.