Ford is shipping F-Series Super Duty trucks from its rebuilt Oakville assembly complex, the company announced Friday, completing a nearly $5-billion transformation of the Ontario manufacturing site.

The plant has more than 2,000 production and skilled-trades employees. Ford says it rebuilt operations from body and paint through final assembly in under two years, adding its first Canadian stamping facility and a new assembly line.

The reopening follows Ford’s decision to shelve electric vehicle production at Oakville. As David Menzies reported for Rebel News in November 2024, a Ford spokesperson confirmed the plant would reopen in 2026 to build Super Duty trucks, putting to rest speculation that the factory might close for good.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand announced $464.5 million in federal support on Friday through the Strategic Response Fund. The government says the money will help retool the assembly complex and build the new stamping plant.

The federal grants database already records a $464.5-million contribution agreement with Ford of Canada running from March 30, 2026, to March 31, 2038, with the project’s work phase ending Dec. 31, 2029. In other words, the agreement took effect months before Friday’s public announcement.

Ottawa says the project will support production of up to 100,000 vehicles a year and protect more than 2,000 jobs. That figure is planned annual capacity, not trucks already built.

Oakville joins Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant and Ohio Assembly in building Super Duty trucks. Ford’s Windsor engine plants supply the 7.3-litre V8, tying Canadian engine production to assembly on both sides of the border. Ford says the added capacity will help meet demand and shorten wait times for orders.

Federal officials also say Ford plans to introduce multi-energy versions of the Super Duty. According to the announcement, the Oakville trucks will serve buyers across North America and in export markets, and Ottawa still describes electrification as part of its auto strategy.