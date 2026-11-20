Frances Widdowson brought her street epistemology style debate on the Kamloops “215 graves” claim to Langara College in Vancouver on Friday, Nov. 13. This time she left without handcuffs.

The former Mount Royal University professor set up at the college with retired philosophy professor Richard Johns, one year after Langara cancelled a talk he was scheduled to give on campus about residential schools.

Previously, things have gotten heated when Widdowson made similar appearances at campuses to discuss the evidence (or lack thereof) of the unproven 2021 claim that the remains of 215 children had been found at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Sometimes resulting in Widdowson being assaulted and arrested despite her peaceful approach.

This time, however, Widdowson wasn’t the only professor in pursuit of academic freedom.

By her side was former Langara professor Richard Johns, who had his talk, titled “Critical thinking about the Indian Residential Schools,” cancelled a year prior despite discussion having been listed on Langara’s own events page.

Widdowson says administrators cancelled it with a promise to reschedule, which never occurred.

Johns told me the talk was meant as an audit of mainstream media claims about the schools. He hadn’t finished his research when he wrote the abstract.

“But I found, actually, that most of the claims were false, or at least partly false. Some were true,” he said.

The day before the event, Graeme Joseph, Langara’s executive director of Indigenous initiatives and services, sent out a message about it. In it, he called the organizers “known residential school denialists” who were coming “for the purpose of creating video content for their social media accounts and websites.”

The schools executive director of Indigenous initiatives and services Graeme Joseph who’s previously pledged to make his work ensure that Aboriginal education “is woven into the fabric of the institution,” came ahead of the two professors appearances with a misleading and cautionary statement.

Joseph stated that the unsanctioned event was being organized by “known residential school denialists” who are “planning to visit campus for the purpose of creating video content for their social media accounts and websites.”

“We strongly recommend that you do not engage in this event, either in-person or online,” Joseph wrote.

Before last year’s talk, administrators first proposed that Joseph join him as a co-presenter to offer another perspective.

“I was like yes, 100 per cent. I felt that this would make the event better,” Johns said. “But then he backed out for whatever reason… so it’s funny he now criticizes us.”

OneBC Leader Dallas Brodie and the party's former Delta South candidate were also in attendance.

“I keep saying we should be celebrating that there have been no bodies found at Kamloops,” she said. Five years after the announcement, that’s still the case.

When asked what she thought about Joseh’s claims about the organizers and intent behind the gathering, Brodie said “It’s ridiculous to say that we are deniers and call us names.”