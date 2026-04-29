Arrested again: Frances Widdowson handcuffed at Lethbridge University for challenging residential school claims

What Dr. Frances Widdowson says was meant to be a quiet conversation over coffee with willing University of Lethbridge students this past Saturday ended with her handcuffed and detained in a police paddy wagon instead.

The former University of Calgary professor and outspoken advocate for academic freedom was arrested while attempting to engage students in discussion about the widely-circulated-but-false claim that 215 children were discovered in unmarked graves at the Kamloops Indian Residential School back in 2021.

Despite the narrative being repeated by political leaders, media outlets and academic institutions, no bodies have been publicly confirmed as recovered to date.

BREAKING Frances Widdowson Arrest:



Free speech advocate, Dr. Frances Widdowson, known for challenging the Aboriginal industry, was just arrested at Lethbridge University.https://t.co/Gi9Wj4LxWc pic.twitter.com/40KLUOA55f — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) April 25, 2026

According to Widdowson, her intent was deliberately restrained.

“I wanted to go and do the most low-key thing that I could possibly imagine, which would be having a coffee with a student or students or the public,” she said, explaining she avoided publicizing her visit in an effort to prevent confrontation.

But before she could carry out that conversation, the university’s faculty association circulated an internal alert deeming her presence as a “clear health and safety risk” to this workplace.

Despite describing the interaction as a “really great conversation” with a student, campus security moved in and enforced a trespass order. This time, unlike previous encounters, Widdowson says she was placed in handcuffs.

“In this case, there was nothing that was going on and there’s almost no people there. And then they put me in handcuffs,” she said, noting the escalation compared to earlier arrests where authorities cited large, volatile crowds.

This marks Widdowson’s fourth arrest tied to her ongoing efforts to challenge the politically protected narrative surrounding nefarious residential school grave claims.

Her critics label her work as “residential school denialism,” while supporters argue she is pushing for evidence-based inquiry into a matter that has negatively shaped national policy, public sentiment and funding decisions.



Widdowson maintains the real issue is not her, but the suppression of open dialogue on Canadian campuses, and the violent mob of activists and students that sometimes respond to it.

CHAOS: Watch as Dr. Frances Widdowson is carried off by RCMP after trying to discuss false unmarked grave claims at UBC.



Widdowson is still being detained the station.



Our 4 body guards took a few to keep us safe. To help us cover security please go to https://t.co/becQLldpZB pic.twitter.com/Pz4DTvyo0X — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) January 22, 2026

“If I’d wanted to be confrontational, I would have been much more in your face about what I was doing,” she said. “But I was trying to just have the low-key, quiet conversations.”

The fallout from her latest arrest is already being felt beyond campus grounds.

After learning of the incident, University of Lethbridge alumnus Kevin Gaudet reportedly withdrew a planned $150,000 donation to the school’s athletic department, citing concerns over the institution’s handling of free expression.