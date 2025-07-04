New documentary exposes the fallout from the Kamloops mass grave hoax
In 'What Remains', Dr. Frances Widdowson and investigative journalist Simon Hergott expose how a false unmarked grave claim led to a divided community in Powell River and a country-wide retreat from evidence.
In today's report, Dr. Frances Widdowson unpacks the controversy surrounding her latest documentary, What Remains: Exposing the Kamloops Mass Grave Deception, which challenges the foundational claims behind the widely reported discovery of “mass graves” at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
The film revisits the original May 2021 announcement by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation and takes aim at what Widdowson calls a massive institutional failure.
A failure by media, academia, and political leaders to critically examine the evidence before helping to cement a national narrative.
Co-created with former Global News journalist Simon Hergott, What Remains also investigates the broader political and cultural consequences the Kamloops claim has had in Powell River and legislative pushes, including the advancement of the country's attempts to implement UNDRIP, the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
