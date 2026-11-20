Prime Minister Mark Carney is fresh off his second trip to China this year, where he sat down with Xi Jinping as his government pushes to “diversify” Canada’s trade away from the United States.

On Thursday’s Rebel Roundup, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini asked the obvious question. Is the Chinese Communist Party really the partner Canada should be cozying up to?

Tamara played a clip of Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand insisting that “right off the top” of her talks with Beijing she raised human rights, freedom of the press, the treatment of Canadians in China and transnational repression.

“Sure you did, sister,” Sheila replied. “It’s a bit rich for the Liberal government of Canada to be lecturing anybody on freedom of the press.”

Sheila pointed to the Uyghurs and Christians “snatched off to literal concentration camps and work camps,” and to Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who spent nearly three years in Chinese prisons in retaliation for the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, the “Huawei princess” who “stayed in a luxury mansion” in Vancouver while she fought extradition.

“Maybe these aren’t the people we should be doing business with,” she said. “Maybe we should pivot back to the Americans.”

Canada and China have recalibrated our relationship — pragmatically and decisively.



Today in Shenzhen, I was honoured to meet with President Xi to take stock of the progress we’ve made in trade, energy, tourism, and culture. We looked to the future and focused on what more our… pic.twitter.com/L5l4GL12dD — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) November 17, 2026

Tamara noted that the Liberals never called the treatment of the Uyghurs a genocide, and that Carney campaigned on China being Canada’s biggest security threat before signing on to a security partnership with Beijing.

She also raised the case of the man wanted in an attack outside the Chinese consulate in Toronto, who flew to China before police could arrest him. “China is a surveillance state,” she said. “They know exactly where he is.”

When Anand claimed her counterparts around the world are asking “how does Canada do it” on trade diversification, Sheila said she “highly, highly” doubted it, and asked why Ottawa still can’t land a deal with the country it shares the longest undefended border on earth with. “Cozying up to China puts us further and further away from the Americans,” she said.

Sheila then played NDP MP Jenny Kwan, herself a target of CCP interference, who said the Carney government has “not actually stepped up” on transnational repression and that the foreign influence registry is slow going. Tamara pointed out that a foreign influence registry was a key recommendation of the foreign interference inquiry, yet it runs on a good-faith system and only 30 entities have registered.

“In this strange moment, I agree with the NDP,” Sheila said, adding that Beijing has also gone after Conservatives like Kenny Chiu and Michael Chong.

Tamara tied it together. Foreign interference, Chinese pressure and gangs operating on Canadian soil are part of why Canada still has no trade deal with the United States, she said, after President Donald Trump called Canada the worst country to deal with. “So, thanks for that, Carney Liberals.”

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