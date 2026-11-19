Man wanted in attack outside Chinese consulate finally identified
The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Rui Chen of China, allegedly assaulted a Falun Gong practitioner before fleeing the country later that day.
A man accused of violently assaulting a Falun Gong practitioner outside the Chinese consulate in Toronto has finally been identified, following weeks of public pressure and Rebel News’ Cowards and Bullies campaign.
On September 22, disturbing footage circulated online showing a Falun Gong practitioner allegedly being assaulted by a man wearing a jacket embroidered with the Chinese flag.
Is Canada becoming China? This happened in front of Chinese Consulate in Toronto around 9:20am Sep 22, 2027. Interestingly the man asked to take a video of his activity. pic.twitter.com/5k9DwxZDm6— What is on Toronto (@WhatisonToronto) September 22, 2026
We came to the consulate on September 28 to launch our Cowards and Bullies campaign, demanding that the suspect be identified, arrested and, if applicable, deported.
We brought our truck to the Chinese consulate in Toronto, the site of an assault on Falun Gong practitioner Lina Li.— Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) September 28, 2026
Help us identify her attacker! pic.twitter.com/wZBAcAZ4Ia
This week, we returned to the consulate with our billboard truck and updated demands after learning that the suspect, reportedly a Chinese national who had been visiting Canada, had fled to China. Our new demands called on Toronto police to publicly identify the suspect, release his name and arrest him immediately should he return to Canada.
Despite issuing an arrest warrant, Toronto police initially refused to publicly identify the adult suspect, raising questions about the apparent secrecy surrounding the case.
We are back at the Chinese Consulate in Toronto with our truck and updated demands for our Cowards and Bullies campaign:— Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) November 18, 2026
Toronto Police must arrest this man immediately upon his return.
Why are Toronto Police protecting his identity? His name must published!
Toronto Police… pic.twitter.com/7vz2F4S6db
The Chinese consulate denied having any information about the individual or any association with him.
While outside the consulate, we also spoke with Falun Gong practitioners who regularly demonstrate against the Chinese Communist Party’s persecution of their spiritual movement.
One woman displayed a sign alleging that Chinese authorities in Shanghai had kidnapped and abused her, and that her husband subsequently died.
Another practitioner alleged that Toronto police officers had previously threatened the woman’s permanent residency over her protest displays. These allegations have not been independently verified.
Demonstrators also described repeated incidents of vandalism and intimidation outside the consulate.
Then, less than two hours after we left, Toronto police publicly identified the wanted suspect as 41-year-old Rui Chen of China.
News Release - Man Wanted in Assault Investigation, St. George Street and Bernard Avenue area, Images Releasedhttps://t.co/YKJCpT97ko pic.twitter.com/XbIwokCckA— Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) November 18, 2026
Chen is wanted on charges of assault, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000. According to police, he fled the scene and boarded a flight to China on September 22, the same day as the alleged attack.
Whether Chen will ever be brought back to Canada to face justice remains an open question.
Scarlett Grace
Anti-Discrimination Reporter
Scarlett Grace is a Canadian journalist and musician from Peterborough, Ontario. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Trent University and has spent over a decade performing live and releasing original music.
In 2022, her involvement in Canada’s freedom movement marked a turning point in her career and public voice. She later joined Rebel News, where she works as an anti-discrimination journalist, reporting extensively on the rise of antisemitism in Canada and the Iranian uprising.https://twitter.com/ScarlettGrace92