A man accused of violently assaulting a Falun Gong practitioner outside the Chinese consulate in Toronto has finally been identified, following weeks of public pressure and Rebel News’ Cowards and Bullies campaign.

On September 22, disturbing footage circulated online showing a Falun Gong practitioner allegedly being assaulted by a man wearing a jacket embroidered with the Chinese flag.

Is Canada becoming China? This happened in front of Chinese Consulate in Toronto around 9:20am Sep 22, 2027. Interestingly the man asked to take a video of his activity. pic.twitter.com/5k9DwxZDm6 — What is on Toronto (@WhatisonToronto) September 22, 2026

We came to the consulate on September 28 to launch our Cowards and Bullies campaign, demanding that the suspect be identified, arrested and, if applicable, deported.

We brought our truck to the Chinese consulate in Toronto, the site of an assault on Falun Gong practitioner Lina Li.



Help us identify her attacker! pic.twitter.com/wZBAcAZ4Ia — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) September 28, 2026

This week, we returned to the consulate with our billboard truck and updated demands after learning that the suspect, reportedly a Chinese national who had been visiting Canada, had fled to China. Our new demands called on Toronto police to publicly identify the suspect, release his name and arrest him immediately should he return to Canada.

Despite issuing an arrest warrant, Toronto police initially refused to publicly identify the adult suspect, raising questions about the apparent secrecy surrounding the case.

We are back at the Chinese Consulate in Toronto with our truck and updated demands for our Cowards and Bullies campaign:



Toronto Police must arrest this man immediately upon his return.



Why are Toronto Police protecting his identity? His name must published!



Toronto Police… pic.twitter.com/7vz2F4S6db — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) November 18, 2026

The Chinese consulate denied having any information about the individual or any association with him.

While outside the consulate, we also spoke with Falun Gong practitioners who regularly demonstrate against the Chinese Communist Party’s persecution of their spiritual movement.

One woman displayed a sign alleging that Chinese authorities in Shanghai had kidnapped and abused her, and that her husband subsequently died.

Another practitioner alleged that Toronto police officers had previously threatened the woman’s permanent residency over her protest displays. These allegations have not been independently verified.

Demonstrators also described repeated incidents of vandalism and intimidation outside the consulate.

Then, less than two hours after we left, Toronto police publicly identified the wanted suspect as 41-year-old Rui Chen of China.

News Release - Man Wanted in Assault Investigation, St. George Street and Bernard Avenue area, Images Releasedhttps://t.co/YKJCpT97ko pic.twitter.com/XbIwokCckA — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) November 18, 2026

Chen is wanted on charges of assault, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000. According to police, he fled the scene and boarded a flight to China on September 22, the same day as the alleged attack.

Whether Chen will ever be brought back to Canada to face justice remains an open question.