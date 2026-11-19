On Wednesday’s Buffalo Roundtable, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid, Tamara Lich and Vince Byfield took on Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi over his “jobs of the past” comment.

Sheila took the remark personally. Her son works in the trades, she said, and he would steer all of his friends into one if he could.

“It’s a great way for young men to provide for their families, carry a very low debt load, earn a great living, and these are the builders of society,” Sheila said. “You need a plumber to fix the toilet. You need an electrician to wire your house. You don’t call a politician if you need some bricks laid.”

The hosts played a clip from the legislature. Nenshi, pressed to apologize, said, “So interesting that she’s after me to apologize for something I didn’t do.” He said the UCP “seems to think that public schools are factories for workers for jobs of the past,” and that he doesn’t apologize “when the Premier mischaracterizes things and grasps at straws.”

Sheila said the exchange shows how far the NDP has drifted, “from being the unionized blue collar worker party to the party of academics and gender confused weirdos.” The party began with farmers and unionized tradespeople, she said, and those voters have “fully been enveloped into the conservative fold.”

Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich said Nenshi is treating the people who “literally built this province” with disdain because they get their hands dirty for a living. “We need him to be speaking to all Albertans, not just the elite Albertans,” she said.

Sheila recalled Sarah Hoffman, then Alberta’s health minister, saying Wildrose was supported by “sewer rats in hard hats.” “It’s the same old NDP,” she said.

Vince Byfield, a candidate for UCP vice-president of membership, said a friend who worked for private-sector unions told him Rachel Notley lost much of that support over decisions on coal and oil, and that comments like Nenshi’s won’t win it back. He argued the NDP now speaks for the government unions.

Catch the Buffalo Roundtable live every Wednesday.