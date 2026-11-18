UCP Revolt Before the AGM, Nenshi Won't Say Sorry, the Booze Cruise Per Diem | Buffalo Roundtable
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day with Tamara Lich and guest Vince Byfield in this edition of the Buffalo Roundtable livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by Tamara Lich and guest Vince Byfield for the Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. Alberta)
Show Notes
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle host today's Buffalo Roundtable, joined by Tamara Lich, to break down the biggest stories out of Western Canada.
Vince Byfield, who's running for UCP VP Membership, joins to talk about the riding presidents refusing to sign the referendum pledge and the fight ahead at the party's AGM.
Plus, Nenshi refuses to apologize, the NDP goes after the UCP's bourbon tour per diem, and Preston Manning pitches uniting the West instead of leaving Canada.
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COMMENTS
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Ruth Bard commented 2026-11-18 15:34:56 -0500After that cringe, I need a shower. Even though I already had one today. The earth should open and swallow that guy up.
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Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-11-18 13:23:16 -0500Nenshi’s a socialist. To that ilk, “sorry” isn’t in their vocabulary.