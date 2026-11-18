Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by Tamara Lich and guest Vince Byfield for the Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. Alberta)

Show Notes

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle host today's Buffalo Roundtable, joined by Tamara Lich, to break down the biggest stories out of Western Canada.

Vince Byfield, who's running for UCP VP Membership, joins to talk about the riding presidents refusing to sign the referendum pledge and the fight ahead at the party's AGM.

Plus, Nenshi refuses to apologize, the NDP goes after the UCP's bourbon tour per diem, and Preston Manning pitches uniting the West instead of leaving Canada.

Join the Conversation

Hosts Sheila & Lise will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

Get alerts for our next live news show

Don’t miss the next livestream at 1 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. Alberta. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.

Signup for our daily Livestream reminder! Get our daily livestream alert by email, reminding you to tune in and letting you know what's going to be happening on the day's Livestream! Signup Now Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates I Consent to Receive informational messages & Alerts from Rebel News Network Ltd.. Message frequency varies. Message & data rates may apply. You can reply STOP to unsubscribe at any time. Don't publish this on the website

Watch previous shows