The Liberal government moved $904 million out of the Public Service Pension Fund and into general revenue in 2025-26, on top of $1.9 billion the year before, according to the Auditor General’s annual commentary on the government’s finances.

The commentary, tabled November 6, says the fund had a surplus that “exceeded the limit permitted under legislation” in both years.

The Auditor General puts the transfers to the Consolidated Revenue Fund at $1.9 billion in 2024-25 and $904 million in 2025-26, for $2.8 billion over the two years.

The Consolidated Revenue Fund is the government’s general account. Under the Public Service Superannuation Act, a surplus exists once the fund’s assets exceed 125 per cent of its liabilities, and the government says it must act to bring it back under that line. Treasury Board says the transferred money is held in the Consolidated Revenue Fund while next steps are considered.

The PDF version of the commentary adds a detail: the amount transferred in 2025-26 was reduced by “the estimated cost of $1.8 billion related to the Early Retirement Incentive,” which Budget 2025 introduced to support workforce reductions through voluntary departures.

Treasury Board President Shafqat Ali announced on December 18, 2025 that a special actuarial report put the fund at 125.5 per cent funded and that roughly $900 million would be moved to the Consolidated Revenue Fund. Anita Anand, then Treasury Board president, announced on November 25, 2024 that the government intended to transfer the $1.9 billion.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada, the largest federal union, objected to the December transfer, saying the government was once again pocketing the plan’s surplus.