Saskatchewan’s NDP says the Moe government quoted it $107,000 for one freedom-of-information request, and the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is backing a bill that would scrap the fees and let the privacy commissioner order records released.

Bill 638 was introduced by NDP MLA Jordan McPhail, who said the $107,000 quote was for records on flood risk assessments in rural areas. It received first reading on November 10.

In the legislature, McPhail said the Water Security Agency quoted $107,000 for the flood risk assessment. “That’s not an estimate, Mr. Speaker; that’s an insult,” he said. The NDP declined to pay.

According to the CTF’s November 12 release, the bill would eliminate processing fees, require the government to post every completed response online within two weeks, make certain public-interest disclosures mandatory and give the commissioner the power to compel the release of documents.

Gage Haubrich, the CTF’s Prairie director, said taxpayers pay the bills and deserve to know how the money is spent. The CTF’s own freedom-of-information requests showed the government spent $17,401 chartering two planes to fly Premier Scott Moe, his chief of staff, 12 cabinet ministers and three backbench MLAs from Regina to Saskatoon for a municipal convention in April 2025.

Justice Minister Tim McLeod responded in question period on November 12. He said the government’s commitment to transparency is longstanding and that more than 93 per cent of access requests in 2025-26 were granted in whole or in part, if the records existed. He added that the cost of handling requests “must be borne, Mr. Speaker,” and accused McPhail of “a somewhat relaxed approach to applying the actual facts to their narratives.” McLeod also cited a failing grade the NDP received in a national freedom-of-information audit in 2005, when it was in government.

Today the commissioner can only make recommendations. In October, Rebel News reported that Commissioner Grace Hession David had recommended the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission release most of the contract and invoice details it withheld about its own consultants.

Commissioners in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and Prince Edward Island can order public bodies to release records, while Saskatchewan’s can only make recommendations, according to the Globe and Mail.