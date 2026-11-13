Stellantis offers back just $24M, Doerkson calls bureaucrats back, Diab's PR rush | Rebel Roundtable

David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE and are joined by Josh Udall of The Elevate Report for the Rebel Roundtable livestream!

Show Notes

Guest this week: Josh Udall, host of The Elevate Report

Today, we're looking at Stellantis Canada's offer to return $24 million in federal support for the original retooling plan at its Brampton plant, while Ottawa says it is owed hundreds of millions.

Plus, B.C. Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson wants most provincial government workers back in the office, and he is reported to want the Massey Tunnel replacement paused.

And finally, Ottawa gives the provinces 139 days to nominate more workers for permanent residence, and thieves steal a copper Jesus sculpture from a B.C. Catholic school. Drea has the story.

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