Stellantis offers back just $24M, Doerkson calls bureaucrats back, Diab's PR rush | Rebel Roundtable

David Menzies and Drea Humphrey discuss the top stories of the day with Josh Udall, host of The Elevate Report, in this edition of the Rebel Roundtable livestream.

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  |   November 13, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE and are joined by Josh Udall of The Elevate Report for the Rebel Roundtable livestream!

Show Notes

Guest this week: Josh Udall, host of The Elevate Report

Today, we're looking at Stellantis Canada's offer to return $24 million in federal support for the original retooling plan at its Brampton plant, while Ottawa says it is owed hundreds of millions.

Plus, B.C. Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson wants most provincial government workers back in the office, and he is reported to want the Massey Tunnel replacement paused.

And finally, Ottawa gives the provinces 139 days to nominate more workers for permanent residence, and thieves steal a copper Jesus sculpture from a B.C. Catholic school. Drea has the story.

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  • Marilyn Hagerman
    commented 2026-11-13 15:35:51 -0500 Flag
    Stellantis Canada received this federal support from Trudeau for the original retooling plan at its Brampton plant! No agreement to repay with no strings attached from Trudeau!

    And finally, how many of these unskilled Islamist workers for permanent residence that Ottawa gives the provinces 139 days to nominate will our esteemed premier smith hurry to accommodate????
  • Ruth Bard
    commented 2026-11-13 15:19:53 -0500 Flag
    All those govt subsidies are a way of nationalizing the recipient industries without saying that dreaded socialist word.
    And good grief, Drea. You live there. The Massey Tunnel goes under the south arm of the Fraser River. It’s old and deteriorating badly and carries many times the amount of traffic it was designed for. It was a problem 40 years ago, and successive prov. govts have made promises and done nothing.