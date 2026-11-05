Budget Day, Liberal friends get paid, Allison vaccine inquiry update | Rebel Roundup

Lise Merle and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Budget Day 2026 as Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne tables the second federal budget under Prime Minister Mark Carney, with the Parliamentary Budget Officer projecting a deficit of about $63 billion this year rising toward $70 billion next year.

Plus, Conservative MPs are asking why Liberal friends keep landing taxpayer-funded contracts and grants, from AI handouts to a $276,000 sole-source "strategic advice" deal and a $572,000 pay-equity coalition grant.

And finally, an update from MP Dean Allison's inquiry into vaccine injuries, as more Canadians who say they were harmed by COVID shots look for answers and accountability.

Join the Conversation

Hosts Lise & Tamara will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

Get alerts for our next live news show

Don’t miss the next livestream at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.

Signup for our daily Livestream reminder! Get our daily livestream alert by email, reminding you to tune in and letting you know what's going to be happening on the day's Livestream! Signup Now Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates I Consent to Receive informational messages & Alerts from Rebel News Network Ltd.. Message frequency varies. Message & data rates may apply. You can reply STOP to unsubscribe at any time. Don't publish this on the website

Watch previous shows