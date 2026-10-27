Chow wins Toronto again, Upsets across Ontario, Carney on the Indian Act | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are live for the Rebel Roundup livestream! Join us weekdays at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT as we break down the top stories of the day.

Today, Olivia Chow wins re-election as Mayor of Toronto with more than 522,000 votes, even as Toronto property taxes have risen almost 20 per cent.

Plus, upsets across Ontario: Andrea Horwath finishes third in Hamilton, Bonnie Crombie loses Mississauga to Alvin Tedjo, and Milton Mayor Gord Krantz's 46-year run comes to an end.

And finally, Prime Minister Mark Carney insists he never said he would abolish the Indian Act, while calling it a racist law in French.

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Watch highlights from Monday night's Ontario municipal election coverage