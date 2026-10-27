Ottawa’s transit fund commits $9.78 million to Montreal bike paths under city review

Ottawa has committed $9,780,000 in three agreements starting June 8, 2026 for Montreal bike paths, including the Henri-Bourassa Réseau Express Vélo, which the city says is under review, four months after Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada launched a $1 million bike-lane audit.

According to the federal proactive-disclosure dataset, the three Canada Public Transit Fund contribution agreements give the City of Montreal $3,660,000 for a 2.6-kilometre REV bike path on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard between Saint-Firmin Street and Récollets Avenue, $3,660,000 for a 2.3-kilometre REV path on Henri-Bourassa between Marcelin-Wilson Avenue and Lajeunesse Street, and $2,460,000 for a 2.2-kilometre protected bike lane on Hochelaga Street. Each description says the city’s project includes a feasibility study and, once a scenario is selected, construction. REV is the Réseau Express Vélo, the city’s express bike network. The agreements run to March 31, 2027.

A fourth agreement starting April 9, 2026 commits $1,725,300 for “Making Lacordaire and Monsabré streets car-free” around an elementary school, a street-closure and park project rather than a bike path.

The city says the Marcelin-Wilson to Lajeunesse segment opened in December 2024 with a protected bike lane and bus lanes; the federal record does not say what part of that work the money covers.

Journal Métro reported on February 10, 2026 that Martinez Ferrada had launched a $1 million audit starting with four existing lanes, with results expected toward the end of the year, that upcoming projects listed as “en planification,” including Henri-Bourassa and Hochelaga, would be reviewed, and that she said she was “pas en mode démantèlement.” Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough mayor Maude Théroux-Séguin, raising doubts about the REV and traffic spilling onto residential streets, said 85 per cent of the questions she receives at borough council concern Henri-Bourassa. In November 2025, cyclists held a citizen inauguration of the corridor, fearing it would be changed or stopped.

The fund covers “active transportation infrastructure” such as “bike or walking paths.” It is run by Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada under Minister Gregor Robertson, who joined Carney and Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette in Longueuil on June 2, 2026 to announce a Canada-Quebec transit deal, according to CTV. No federal release naming the Montreal bike agreements was found, and no source links them to the audit.