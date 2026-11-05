Rebel News LIVE attendees give Calgary event an enthusiastic thumbs-up

Rebel News LIVE brought supporters together in Calgary on Saturday, October 31, for a full day of speeches and discussion, featuring special guests Danielle Smith and Michelle Rempel Garner.

Premier Smith delivered a speech before joining Ezra Levant for a Q&A. Rempel Garner, the federal Conservatives' immigration critic, also addressed the crowd and joined us for an interview during the event.

We spoke with attendees about their experience and asked whether they would recommend Rebel News LIVE to others. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with guests expressing enthusiasm for the day and encouraging others to attend.

Watch the full report to hear their reactions, along with our interview with Rempel Garner.

Held annually in multiple Canadian cities, Rebel News LIVE gives supporters the opportunity to hear from special guests, meet the Rebel News team and connect with fellow viewers.

The next stop is Vancouver on Saturday, November 14. Get your tickets at RebelNewsLive.com and join us for another full day of speeches, discussion and community. You won’t want to miss it!

A big thank you to our sponsor, ZStack, for supporting Rebel News LIVE.