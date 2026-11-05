What the Democrats' midterm win means for Canada's tariffs

Article by Rebel News staff.

Ezra opened Wednesday night's show with his verdict. "The scoreboard is bad for Republicans," he said. "And I think that means it's bad for freedom and for the Western world, including us."

Democrats have at least 54 Senate seats, he said, with Alaska and Mississippi still counting, after flipping seven. NBC projects 258 House seats for Democrats, their biggest number since 1993.

In Texas, James Talarico, 37, beat Ken Paxton 55 to 43, the first Senate win for a Texas Democrat since 1988, Ezra said. Gina Hinojosa also knocked out Greg Abbott for governor. "It was the Alamo for American conservatism," he said.

The show played a 2021 clip of Talarico opposing a Texas bill on transgender children in sports. "God is both masculine and feminine and everything in between. God is nonbinary," Talarico said. "Trans children are God's children."

On why it happened, Ezra was blunt. "They lost on three things. The price of groceries, the tariffs, and the war with Iran." Immigration fell off the list, he said. "Ironically, Trump's great strength removed immigration as an issue."

He said he supports "knocking out Iran's nukes and their ballistic missiles," but not an open-ended war. "A permanent American war, the case wasn't made. The plan wasn't described."

On Canada, Ezra said CBC viewers would think "Christmas came early." Hakeem Jeffries says a bill to rescind the tariffs is a first-week priority. "Great," Ezra said. "But let me show you that hat again." President Donald Trump has posted a picture of a hat that said "veto."

A bill needs two-thirds of both houses to survive a Trump veto, or 67 senators against the 54 Democrats have. "I don't think the math is there," he said. "I'm not an expert."

The CBC left out Gavin Newsom, he said. Asked by Canadian media whether a Democratic president would take the tariffs off Canada, Newsom said, "I can't guarantee that." The Globe and Mail ran an editorial headlined "The Democrats are not coming to save Canada." Ezra said that when the paper "is telling Liberals to stop dreaming, you know it's bad."

Nothing changed for Prime Minister Mark Carney, who still has to negotiate with Trump, he said. "The only thing that changed is that Trump is now a lame duck with a veto hat and I don't know, maybe a grudge. Does that sound like a man who's about to get generous with Ottawa?"

The Dow rose 1,400 points, but AI stocks fell. Ezra tied part of the drop to Hinojosa's call for a moratorium in Texas. "Think about who benefits from a slower American artificial intelligence buildout," he said. "It's not Canada. It's not Taiwan. It's Beijing."

In Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed beat Mike Rogers. Ezra called him the first Muslim senator in America and said AIPAC spent $42 million trying to stop him. El-Sayed told the group, "Thanks for the chance to beat you twice."

"That's the new face of the Democrats," Ezra said. "That's where their energy is now."