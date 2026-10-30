Doerkson's Pipeline Push, Carney's $175K Plane Food, Trump's 'Lesson' for Canada? | Rebel Roundtable
In this edition of the Rebel Roundtable, Wyatt Claypool and Kat Kanada join hosts Drea Humphrey and Tamara Lich as they break down the BC NDP's meltdown, new BC Premier Lorne Doerkson's pipeline push, and the $175,000 Mark Carney spent on airplane food.
Drea Humphrey and Tamara Lich are live for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! Join us every Friday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT for a panel discussing the top stories of the day.
Drea Humphrey and Tamara Lich break down the BC NDP's post-election meltdown and Premier-designate Doerkson's pipeline push, joined by Wyatt Claypool and Kat Kanada. Plus Carney's $175K in-flight catering bill, Trump says Canada is "learning their lesson," and a Manitoba NDP MLA tells people to "let them steal."
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