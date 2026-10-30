Doerkson's Pipeline Push, Carney's $175K Plane Food, Trump's 'Lesson' for Canada? | Rebel Roundtable

Drea Humphrey and Tamara Lich are live for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! Join us every Friday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT for a panel discussing the top stories of the day.

Drea Humphrey and Tamara Lich break down the BC NDP's post-election meltdown and Premier-designate Doerkson's pipeline push, joined by Wyatt Claypool and Kat Kanada. Plus Carney's $175K in-flight catering bill, Trump says Canada is "learning their lesson," and a Manitoba NDP MLA tells people to "let them steal."

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