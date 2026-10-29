Carney's $2.3B Telesat Friend, Liberals Keep the Tanker Ban, EU Waters Down Canada Offer | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini break down the top stories of the day on the Rebel Roundup, from Jamil Jivani’s questions about a $2.3 billion Telesat contract to the Liberals keeping the tanker ban and the EU dropping its “associate member” offer to Canada.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are live for the Rebel Roundup livestream! Join us every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT for a rundown of the top stories of the day.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are live on this edition of the Rebel Roundup to discuss Conservative MP Jamil Jivani demanding answers over Telesat, run by Mark Carney’s longtime friend Dan Goldberg, landing a $2.3 billion federal contract.
Plus, we’ll look at the Liberals voting down Bill C-264 to keep the tanker ban that blocks crude exports from B.C.’s north coast.
And finally, as Carney hosts the Canada-EU summit in Montreal, Europe has dropped its “associate member” offer to Canada.
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