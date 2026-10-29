WE WON! Kirk Loco has been acquitted!

I just got an email from Kirk Loco, the Irish citizen who was prosecuted for publishing a true story about a migrant man harassing teenaged girls on a bus. I’ll quote the only three words that matter:

“I’ve been acquitted.”

If you can, please help us with the next cases right now at IrishFreeSpeech.com. Then read on, because you’ll want to know how this happened.

You remember Kirk. They’ve tried to make him an enemy of the state. His home was raided by the police. Search warrants. His devices seized. All because he did what the Irish police wouldn’t do: he stood up for teenaged girls who were harassed on a bus by a migrant man.

Not that there was any mystery about what happened on that bus. It was fitted with so many CCTV cameras that the whole world got to see the man harassing those girls. There was no “he said, she said”. There was video.

But the Irish state didn’t go after the migrant. They went after Kirk.

I was in that courtroom in Bray last week for the first day of the trial. I’m very sorry I couldn’t be there today, on this momentous day, but I had to return to Canada to do my duties here. So I’m telling you what Kirk and his lawyers said outside court to another citizen journalist covering the case.

Today Kirk took the stand. He testified for 40 minutes. He was calm. He was clear. He didn’t back down from a word of it.

And then there was the complainant. The migrant man. Under oath. He changed his story. Then he changed it again. And again. So many times that by the end nobody in that courtroom could believe a word he said. Apparently, not even the judge.

ACQUITTED.

Kirk walked out of that courtroom a free man, with the Irish state’s case in ruins.

So, in order:

Congratulations to Kirk, who stood firm through police raids, search warrants and months of stress and worry, and never once wavered.

Congratulations to the brave teenaged girl who came to court and testified, even though the police who are supposed to protect her had abandoned her. She’s the real hero of this story.

Congratulations to Kirk’s lawyers, barrister Laoise de Brún and solicitor Padraig Langsch, who took a case the Irish legal establishment wouldn’t touch.

And a thank-you to the bus driver for stopping the bus and going to investigate — and then testifying truthfully on the stand.

Now the other list.

Shame on the Irish police, who raided the home of the man who defended the girls, while they left the girls to fend for themselves.

Shame on the prosecutor, who put a witness like that migrant man on the stand and asked a court to believe him.

Shame on the Irish government, which has accepted so many obviously bogus “refugees” that a migrant man can harass schoolgirls on a bus and then watch the state prosecute the Irishman who objected.

And most of all, shame on the shameless liar himself. The migrant man changed his story under oath so many times that he destroyed his own case. If that’s the future of Ireland, Ireland has a problem a lot bigger than Kirk Loco.

Here’s the thing I want the Irish authorities to hear loud and clear: this is what happens when you pick on a citizen journalist who has friends.

Kirk didn’t have to face this battle alone. He had real lawyers, paid for by ordinary people in Ireland, Canada and around the world who were sick of watching this. And he won. Every citizen journalist in Ireland just got a little braver today, whether they know it or not.

And this is bigger than Ireland. The Irish government and the European Union have plans to make Ireland the censorship capital of the EU: the place where the rules are written, and the place where the examples are made. Kirk was supposed to be one of those examples. Instead, an Irish court looked at the state’s case and threw it out. In some ways, that makes today a global win for free speech. If they can’t make it stick in Ireland, where they chose the ground, it’s a lot harder to make it stick anywhere else.

But I have to be honest with you: Kirk’s case is finished, but the battle is not.

Our lawyers were in Wexford on Tuesday for Hugh Fagan, the next Irish citizen journalist the state has gone after. A court strike meant his matter was never heard, and his trial is now set for May 10, 2027. And there’s a third case we’re working on that I can’t say much about yet, except that it’s the same pattern: the same police, the same prosecutors, the same determination to make an example of anyone who speaks up. We’ve agreed to pay the lawyers €10,000 per case, all in, so Hugh gets the same defence Kirk got.

So if you can, please help. Go to IrishFreeSpeech.com and chip in whatever you can. None of our war chest comes from any government, which, given who the government is prosecuting, is exactly how it should be.

To everyone who already helped Kirk: thank you. You did this. You should be proud today.

The Irish state spent months, police raids and a prosecutor’s time trying to convict Kirk Loco, and a single afternoon of honest testimony blew it all apart. That’s what your support bought. Please help us do it again for Hugh Fagan at IrishFreeSpeech.com.

I’ll have a full report on The Ezra Levant Show tonight, including what happened when the migrant man took the stand. You will not believe it. That was the judge’s point too.