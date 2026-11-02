Trump on Keystone, Poilievre's debt clock dare, Alberta won't delay election | Rebel Roundup
Tamara Lich and David Menzies discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
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Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Donald Trump saying Canada will build the Keystone pipeline and pay for all of it.
Plus, Pierre Poilievre dared Prime Minister Mark Carney to stand in front of the CTF Debt Clock, days before Carney tables his budget on Thursday.
And finally, the Alberta government has denied Elections Alberta's request to delay the next election or keep the current electoral boundaries.
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Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live