NDP busload at the polls, Carney cries US interference, Ezra at Irish tweet trial? | Rebel Roundup

David Menzies and Drea Humphrey discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.

Rebel Livestreams
  |   October 23, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   4 Comments

David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

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Show Notes

Today, we're looking at British Columbia on the eve of tomorrow's provincial vote, after video surfaced of an NDP volunteer allegedly bringing a busload of 30 to 40 people with no ID to a Surrey-Guildford polling station, while Premier David Eby dodges questions about a "sneaky" NDP mailer. Will it matter at the ballot box?

Plus, from Istanbul, Prime Minister Mark Carney says American claims of meddling have "no merit," then turns around and accuses very senior US officials of interfering in Canadian democracy, as Canada's own chief trade negotiator admits tariff-free trade with the US is over.

And finally, Ezra Levant is in Bray, Ireland, as the only journalist covering the Kirk Loco trial, the country's first prosecution under its "fake news" law, over a single retweet. Is this the future of free speech in the West?

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  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-10-23 20:37:38 -0400
    Communists have no scruples. Even dirty tricks are fair game for them.
  • Peter Wrenshall
    commented 2026-10-23 17:16:08 -0400
    Regarding the results of last week’s municipal election in Vancouver, I hope that living in Burnaby means that I’ll be out of the blast radius.
  • Tim Kelley
    commented 2026-10-23 15:57:57 -0400
    Carney is a liar you cannot believe anything that comes out of his mouth, he is a liar and a traitor
  • Bryan Poynter
    commented 2026-10-23 14:52:22 -0400
    Paid holiday? Who is going to Pay?