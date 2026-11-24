Who gets the 585,000?, Quebec snubs the King, Alberta locks the voter list | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner pressing the Liberal government in Question Period on who is getting the 585,000 remaining permanent resident spots in its 660,000 total.
Plus, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith telling CTV's Amanda Lang that a Canada-U.S. trade deal should be about the Golden Dome and Arctic security, not French-language programming on Netflix, and U.S. trade chief Jamieson Greer on the talks.
Also, Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon's refusal to take an oath to the King after the province's Superior Court ruled to temporarily reinstate it, according to Global News, and the Alberta bill to restrict access to the voter list after a leak, according to CBC News.
And finally, Pierre Poilievre's health-care question to Prime Minister Mark Carney in Question Period, Ontario Premier Doug Ford on the industrial carbon tax and the Stellantis Brampton plant, and Defence Minister David McGuinty on Ukraine at the Halifax International Security Forum.
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