Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner pressing the Liberal government in Question Period on who is getting the 585,000 remaining permanent resident spots in its 660,000 total.

Plus, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith telling CTV's Amanda Lang that a Canada-U.S. trade deal should be about the Golden Dome and Arctic security, not French-language programming on Netflix, and U.S. trade chief Jamieson Greer on the talks.

Also, Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon's refusal to take an oath to the King after the province's Superior Court ruled to temporarily reinstate it, according to Global News, and the Alberta bill to restrict access to the voter list after a leak, according to CBC News.

And finally, Pierre Poilievre's health-care question to Prime Minister Mark Carney in Question Period, Ontario Premier Doug Ford on the industrial carbon tax and the Stellantis Brampton plant, and Defence Minister David McGuinty on Ukraine at the Halifax International Security Forum.

Join the Conversation

Hosts Sheila and Lise will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

Get alerts for our next live news show

Don’t miss the next livestream at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.

Signup for our daily Livestream reminder! Get our daily livestream alert by email, reminding you to tune in and letting you know what's going to be happening on the day's Livestream! Signup Now Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates I Consent to Receive informational messages & Alerts from Rebel News Network Ltd.. Message frequency varies. Message & data rates may apply. You can reply STOP to unsubscribe at any time. Don't publish this on the website

Watch previous shows