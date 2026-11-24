Cobourg’s community is rallying behind mother Ericka Stapleton, who now faces emergency surgery for three cancerous brain masses. She says Peterborough Regional Health Centre never told her about a breast mass flagged in a January 2025 scan.

Stapleton did not ask for help when she spoke to Rebel News. Now her community is asking on her behalf.

As reported, the Cobourg mother of four shared that a January 2025 CT scan at Peterborough Regional Health Centre flagged a mass in her breast that no one told her about. She found the lump herself, 14 months later.

By that time, March 2026, it was stage 4 breast cancer and had spread to her lungs.

Surgery and radiation were off the table, so she went through 18 rounds of chemotherapy and moved on to immunotherapy.

Last week, the news got worse.

According to a GoFundMe launched by her family friend, Ericka was rushed to the emergency department at Northumberland Hills Hospital with severe dizziness and vomiting where a CT scan found three cancerous masses in her brain.

The first of up to three brain surgeries is scheduled for this week, in Kingston.

In a video posted to Facebook on November 23, Ericka says she's home for now and heads back Wednesday night to prepare.

"My fine motor skills are kind of going, like with my writing and my texting," she says, apologizing to everyone she hasn't been able to answer. "I just wanted to say that I wasn't ignoring you."

Even now, she's reassuring everyone else.

"I have a really good feeling about this brain surgery," she says. "I think it's really gonna be able to help."

Her husband will need to step away from work. The fundraiser says Ericka's biggest wish is simple: keep life normal for her four children. Their school, sports, friends, and childhood are her top priority.

When Rebel News asked the hospital in October who was accountable for the missed finding and whether an internal review had been conducted, the hospital cited patient privacy and stated that "patient safety is [its] highest priority."

It did not identify who was responsible or explain what steps would be taken to prevent a similar failure in the future.