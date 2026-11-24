A Canadian Armed Forces honorary officer in full uniform took to the floor of a Mississauga mosque during Friday prayers to urge worshippers to join the military.

The address, recorded on Nov. 13 at the ISNA Canada Islamic Centre on South Sheridan Way, was published by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Canadian Armed Forces Colonel Imran Hasan Invites Muslims to Join the Military at Mississauga Mosque: The Government Is Investing in the Armed Forces at a Level Not Seen Since WWII Because Times Are Changing pic.twitter.com/bGSPrQQtUG — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 24, 2026

Imran Hasan, who introduced himself as "honorary Lieutenant Colonel for 21 Electronic Warfare Regiment," told the congregation that "the Government of Canada is investing in the Canadian Armed Forces at a level that has not done so since the Second World War. Times are changing."

He claimed the government's goal is to grow the forces from 100,000 to 500,000 members over 10 years. The Department of National Defence said on Nov. 9 that no formal plan had been presented to the government.

"With the permission of the management and the administration we can in the future hold a recruitment session here," Hasan said.

Just before he spoke, a religious educator led the congregation in an Arabic prayer which, according to MEMRI's translation, asked Allah to "grant victory and strength to Islam and the Muslims" and to give "victory to our oppressed brothers in Gaza and all of Palestine."

Hasan's honorary appointment, a ceremonial role, was announced in January. He also chairs Peel Crime Stoppers and sits on the Canadian Forces Liaison Council.

The venue has a record. In 2018, the Canada Revenue Agency suspended the ISNA-Canada charity for a year and fined it $550,000. Auditors found it sent $90,000 to a group the CRA calls the charitable arm of Jamaat-e-Islami, with no meaningful due diligence. They warned the money "may have, directly or indirectly, been used to support the political efforts of Jamaat-e-Islami and/or its armed wing Hizbul Mujahideen." Ottawa listed Hizbul Mujahideen as a terrorist entity in 2021.

ISNA denied any extremist links and blamed a former official. No criminal charges were laid.

The CRA had already revoked a related charity, the ISNA Development Foundation, in 2013 over similar concerns, and another affiliate, ISNA Islamic Services of Canada, lost its charity status in 2017.

Rebel News has asked National Defence whether the military approved the visit and whether a recruitment session at the mosque is planned.