On Monday's live stream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to the jokes from this year's Parliamentary Press Gallery dinner, where Prime Minister Mark Carney shared the stage with comedian Mark Critch dressed as Donald Trump.

The bit landed days after Carney met the real Trump in China and came home without a trade deal, no tariff relief and no timeline.

Sheila summed up the evening as the night "the mainstream media gets together, rents an expensive room, invites a bunch of politicians and they congratulate themselves."

Carney didn't stick around for much of it. He arrived for his own routine and headed for the exit afterward, The Canadian Press reported, staying to watch Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's speech from the back only after the emcees called him out.

Critch, a longtime CBC comedian, played Trump alongside Mark McKinney as a second Carney. Sheila called Critch "the male Mary Walsh," a product of the taxpayer-funded comedy world, and said she was "still waiting for the punchline."

GET THE FULL STORY: Carney brought a fake Trump onstage at the press gallery dinner. Days earlier he met the real U.S. president. No trade agreement was announced. The prime minister joined comedians while the talks remain unfinished. pic.twitter.com/bdU8pEjcCv — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 24, 2026

Carney's own one-liner took aim at Trump, not his own record. "This is a tough room. And I've been in the Oval Office. Alone. With its new interior decorator," he said.

David said the pauses were well delivered. Sheila wasn't buying it. "I'm sure we paid some consultant $250,000 to teach him how to pause to tell a joke," she said.

Poilievre turned the night back on the prime minister. Pointing to reports that Carney "yells and micromanages" his staff, he said, "I say once again, he's stealing all my ideas." Sheila and David both said the self-deprecating jab worked, and even Carney laughed.

The pair also recalled the dinner's most notorious moment, from 2015, when Green Party Leader Elizabeth May praised Omar Khadr, who pleaded guilty to killing U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher Speer in Afghanistan. David said May later noted the dinner "is all about comedy and humour." "She's doubling down to this day," he said.

Read more on Carney's night with the comedians while trade talks with Washington remain unfinished.

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