Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump met in Shenzhen on November 18 and agreed to continue working toward a trade agreement, but the Liberal government's readout announced no deal. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, a day after Canada expanded its trade arrangement with China.

The Prime Minister's Office said the leaders discussed an agreement intended to support employment and affordability while respecting Canada's language, culture and sovereignty. The statement gave no tariff concessions or timetable.

The Canadian Press reported that the conversation lasted just under 20 minutes. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick attended, as did Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and Carney's chief of staff, Marc-Andre Blanchard, were on the Canadian side.

Before the meeting, Carney argued that Canada's relationship with Beijing was less complicated than its much larger trade relationship with Washington. He said he did not believe the Liberal government's closer China ties ranked among Trump's leading concerns, The Associated Press reported.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro had publicly criticized Carney's suggestion that Canada could pursue Chinese automakers if U.S. negotiations failed to preserve integrated North American production. Navarro accused him of trying to play Beijing against Washington, while Carney has maintained that a U.S. agreement remains his priority.

As Rebel News reported on November 17, Canada and China agreed to additional tariff relief covering approximately $400 million in Canadian pork and seafood exports. Canada will extend and broaden exemptions for certain Chinese steel and aluminum products. That package covers export value, rather than an equivalent amount of tariff savings.

The latest presidential meeting also follows warnings that Democratic victories in Congress will not automatically remove Trump's tariffs. Rebel News' report on former ambassador David Cohen's testimony explained that legislation could still face a presidential veto, requiring a two-thirds vote in each chamber to override.