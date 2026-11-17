Prime Minister Mark Carney and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed November 17 to expand tariff relief covering approximately $400 million in Canadian exports, while Canada extends and broadens exemptions for certain Chinese steel and aluminum products.

Ottawa says the additional access covers $116 million in frozen pork exports and $285 million in fish and seafood. That figure is the value of exports covered, not the amount saved on tariffs.

Canada will extend existing metal tariff remission measures by two years and add 32 tariff items for which domestic supply is insufficient or unavailable.

The leaders met in Shenzhen ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Their official readout also identifies opportunities for cooperation in oil and gas, low-carbon technologies and electric vehicles, along with closer financial and regulatory engagement.

The meeting follows Carney’s suggestion that Canada could turn to Chinese automakers if talks with U.S. President Donald Trump fail to preserve an integrated North American auto industry. He said negotiations with Washington remain his priority, The Associated Press reported.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro accused Carney of trying to play China against the United States. Carney rejected the suggestion that Chinese investment was negotiating leverage, saying Canada would pursue other opportunities if its workers and factories were underused.

Rebel News reported November 9 that American buyers still took 70.2 per cent of Canadian merchandise exports in September. That report also detailed the earlier extension of Chinese market access for Canadian canola meal, peas, lobster and crab through 2028.

Tuesday’s package also includes an announced $8 million Canadian contribution to the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development, plus $850,000 for scholarships enabling 850 Canadian students to study in China.

The readout says the leaders discussed cooperation against illicit drug trafficking and maintaining communication on security issues, while agreeing to work more closely on international governance of artificial intelligence.