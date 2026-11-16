Kids wearing animal masks and fuzzy tails may seem harmless. But what if they’re doing it because they actually believe they are the animal, or “spirit animal,” they’re impersonating?

That’s the dilemma more families could soon face if the number of children and teens who identify as therians continues to grow.

Therian, a word with ancient Greek roots — theríon (θηρíον), meaning “wild animal” or “beast,” first made a little traction amongst werewolf fans back in the ’90s.

Now, the term has a new subculture that’s starting to peek its furry head into mainstream spaces for kids like classrooms, YouTube shows and even popular video games such as Roblox.

This spring, a student teacher named Graham, who identifies as “they/them,” wrote a teaching blog post that gives some insight into what this looks like at a B.C. elementary school. Graham described children wearing fox tails, ears and masks who identify as therians.

To Graham, there’s no cause for concern, the students identifying as such simply want more connection to nature and now, Graham plans to incorporate therian perspectives into future science lessons for other kids.

But today’s report shows the trend isn’t well received by everyone including parents of kids identifying as therians after being introduced to the ideology in chat rooms, peers and popular games like Roblox.