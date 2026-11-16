After seven years without a functioning hospital helipad, residents of Ponoka, Alberta, once again have access to direct air ambulance transportation thanks to an extraordinary community fundraising effort.

On November 9, the Ponoka Hospital and Care Centre officially celebrated the reopening of its upgraded helipad, marking a significant improvement in emergency medical services for the rural community.

The hospital’s previous helipad was decommissioned in 2019 following changes to Transport Canada requirements for larger helicopters.

Since then, patients requiring emergency air transportation have had to be transported by ground ambulance to the Ponoka Airport before being transferred to a STARS helicopter.

With the upgraded helipad now in service, STARS helicopters can once again access the hospital directly, eliminating the need for that additional ground ambulance transfer and potentially saving valuable time during medical emergencies.

But perhaps the most remarkable part of this project is the community effort behind it.

A local helipad committee, chaired by Cam Rice alongside members Peter Hall and Jason Cline, spearheaded the initiative in collaboration with Alberta Health Services, the Ponoka and District Health Foundation, and local businesses and community organizations.

Together, they secured $448,000 in community support, including $348,000 in donations and another $100,000 in gifts-in-kind.

According to Rice, the community managed to raise approximately $350,000 in cash contributions in just under five weeks.

The project, initially estimated to cost more than $1.5 million, was ultimately completed with a community investment of less than half a million dollars.

The upgraded helipad is designed to accommodate STARS’ larger Airbus H145 helicopters, with improvements intended to meet modern aviation requirements and support emergency medical transportation for years to come.

While fundraising proved successful, navigating the regulatory approval process was reportedly one of the project’s biggest challenges.

The reopening represents a significant achievement for Ponoka and the surrounding rural communities, where access to timely emergency medical transportation can be critical.

It’s also a powerful example of what can be accomplished when local residents, businesses and community leaders come together to support essential health care services.

Rebel News attended the official unveiling at the Ponoka Hospital and Care Centre to speak with those involved and learn firsthand how the community made this project a reality.

Watch the full report to hear from those behind the initiative and learn what the upgraded helipad means for patients and families across central Alberta.