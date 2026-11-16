Five provinces have signed agreements worth $1,222,899 with the Department of Justice Canada to start collecting the bail data Ottawa admitted it did not have when it passed its bail and sentencing bill.

Nova Scotia's deal, $223,165 from June 1, 2026, to December 31, 2027, appears in Justice Canada's proactive disclosure of grants and contributions for the quarter ending September 30, 2026, under the title "Nova Scotia: Addressing Gaps in Bail Data." The same database lists Ontario's "Ontario Bail Identity Linkages Project" at $250,000, Manitoba's "Justice Data Capture Improvements Initiative" at $249,734, Prince Edward Island's "Strengthening Bail Data Capture and Linked-Justice Reporting" at $250,000 and the "Saskatchewan Bail Data Collection Initiative" at $250,000.

The Nova Scotia record states: "The project will expand Nova Scotia's bail data collection and reporting beyond current high-level outcomes by identifying gaps and recommending solutions to standardize data collection for additional variables. This will strengthen evidence-based information to support provincial and national discussions on bail reform."

Its expected result is three words: "Strengthened Canadian legal framework."

Bill C-14, the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act, received royal assent on June 15, 2026, and came into force on July 15, 2026. Ten days after royal assent, Justice Canada announced it was "making available up to $250,000 to each jurisdiction" for "more standardized and consistent national bail data collection, reporting, and analysis."

The department's own backgrounder on bail is blunt: "There are currently no national bail data." It adds that "Provinces and territories are responsible for the collection and reporting of bail data in their jurisdictions."

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association made the same point while the bill was being drafted. Its director Shakir Rahim said in September 2025: "No government currently tracks alleged reoffending by people on bail."

The agreements fall under the department of Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada. Fraser had announced he would not seek re-election, then reversed himself, and Prime Minister Mark Carney appointed him to the post on May 13, 2025. He has been the Liberal MP for Central Nova since 2015 and sponsored Bill C-14. Nova Scotia's minister of justice and attorney general is Scott Armstrong.

Ottawa rewrote the bail law first, then paid the provinces to find out what the old one was doing.