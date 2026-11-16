Global Affairs Canada has granted $823,867.52 to a Swiss institute for a project that includes a "women's mentorship program and leadership training in gender-mainstreaming" for the Zambia Police Service, Rebel News can reveal.

The grant to the Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance, known as DCAF, appears in the department's 2026-27 second-quarter disclosure. It starts July 15, 2026, and runs to August 31, 2027, under the Peace and Stabilization Operations Program. A Rebel News search on November 14 found no announcement or report of it, and the record does not say how the money is split between the two tracks.

The record is titled "Women's Meaningful Participation in Troop and Police Contributing Security Institutions." It states:

"The project aims to enhance gender-responsive structures and practices in partner security institutions as a precondition for women's meaningful participation in peacekeeping."

It continues: "This will be achieved through 2 tracks of work including: technical accompaniment for the Measurements and Opportunities for Women in Peacekeeping (MOWIP) Barrier Assessment (MOWIP Helpdesk) benefitting Troop and Police Contributing Countries (TPCCs), and capacity-building for Zambia Police Service (ZPS) Gender Unit and the Gender Focal Points in the form of a women's mentorship program and leadership training in gender-mainstreaming."

DCAF calls MOWIP "a rigorous and innovative tool to measure the degree to which women can meaningfully participate in peace operations" and lists Canada and the Elsie Initiative for Women in Peace Operations as partners. Canada announced that initiative in November 2017, when Justin Trudeau pledged $15 million to establish its fund, and has since committed $32.5 million to it. DCAF implemented the MOWIP barrier assessment with the Zambia Police Service between May 2019 and March 2020, and received $4,258,896 from Canada for a 2018 to 2022 project, "Reducing Barriers for Uniformed Women in UN Peace Operations."

The minister responsible is Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Liberal MP for Oakville East, sworn into the post on May 13, 2025, after previously holding the procurement, defence and Treasury Board portfolios. The record does not say who approved the grant.

Canada has pledged to cut aid to pre-pandemic levels, but is still funding gender-mainstreaming training for Zambian police through a Geneva institute.